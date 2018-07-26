CCC reveals end date of 'criminal investigation' in Ipswich

A CRIMINAL investigation into Ipswich City Council is expected to wrap up within a few weeks, the head of the state's anti-corruption watchdog has declared.

After an investigation spanning more than one year, with 15 people facing a total of 70 charges, Crime and Corruption Commission chair Alan MacSporran said the probe was nearing an end.

A report on the CCC's findings will be compiled and made public when the investigation concludes,"in a few weeks", Mr MacSporran told the Legal Affairs and Community Safety Committee Estimates hearing.

Estimates allows members of parliament to scrutinise the government's proposed expenditure.

An end to the CCC's investigation in Ipswich would finalise a probe that was first made public when former mayor Paul Pisasale was charged in June last year.

Mr MacSporran was questioned by the committee's members about his involvement with the dismissal of Ipswich City Council.

He reiterated that the CCC did not advise Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe to introduce special legislation to sack the council.

"I've issued a press statement that clarified what involvement I did have," he said.

"What it reveals is what we do in investigating and charging people is done independently of government.

"I supported the outcome being the dismissal but the process by which he sought to achieve that... was a matter entirely for the government."

Mr MacSporran repeated his assurance that the findings of the commission's investigation, relevant to the performance of the council, would be made public.

On July 12 he issued a statement revealing the watchdog was preparing a public report "to discuss the cultural and systemic issues we have uncovered throughout the investigation and to provide practical recommendations which will prevent further corruption from occurring in the local government sector".