CCC raids Ipswich council offices

IPSWICH City Council offices were raided again on Thursday, just two days out from the mayoral by-election.

A council staff member says Crime and Corruption Commission officers were looking for "a particular set of documents" related to a developer, although that hasn't been confirmed by the CCC.

This isn't the first time the corruption watchdog has executed a raid on the council chambers in the CBD.

The day before Paul Pisasale resigned, the CCC raided the council offices and Mr Pisasale's house.

Several raids have been carried out since including at the home of a former acquaintance of Mr Pisasale last month.

Since Mr Pisasale's resignation, he has been charged with five offences including one count of extortion, two counts of attempting to pervert justice and two other charges.

The CCC was contacted for comment.