CCC probe like a ‘colonoscopy’: Mayor

GOLD Coast Mayor Tom Tate has bizarrely quoted Elton John and Taylor Swift and likened a scathing Crime and Corruption Commission probe to a colonoscopy.

The CCC report, handed down yesterday after an 18-month investigation into allegations of corruption, found "questionable" use of ratepayer funds including $1000 worth of selfie sticks for the Mayor and his daughter, $4500 worth of luggage and a Gold Coast Titans membership.

It found Cr Tate and his suspended chief-of-staff may have committed misconduct and referred them for possible disciplinary action.

But Cr Tate yesterday claimed the report, dubbed Operation Yabber, was an 'A-plus' because it had cleared the council of corruption.

"It's a fantastic outcome for the city of the Gold Coast … there's no systematic corruption, it's a clean bill of health," he said. "Top marks for the CCC."

The CCC found Cr Tate had misused his mayoral powers to protect his chief of staff, Wayne Moran, from disciplinary action.

Mr Moran was stood down last November during the CCC investigation, which questioned his relationship with two development industry companies. The commission report said Mr Moran was considered "a high-risk individual" who "involved himself in development-related issues".

The CCC said it had referred Mr Moran to the council CEO "for appropriate disciplinary action".

Mr Moran said he was "pleased and not surprised" the CCC had confirmed no corruption nor anything criminal on his part, but did not comment further.

The CCC said while Cr Tate's conduct did not meet the threshold for criminal prosecution, his actions could amount to misconduct and referred him to the Office of the Independent Assessor, for possible disciplinary action. Cr Tate said he had been referred to the OIA more than 60 times and was cleared every time, likening the CCC probe to a colonoscopy".

"A couple of polyps that the OIA's got to look at, get it out, all clear, happy as," he said.

Asked if he would recontest the mayoralty, which he first won in 2012, Cr Tate invoked Elton John's hit I'm Still Standing - "I am standing - yeah, yeah, yeah," he said.

He then quoted Taylor Swift when asked if the controversy would cost him votes. "What did Taylor Swift say? Haters gonna hate, hate, hate. Well mate, last election I got 73 per cent (of the vote)."