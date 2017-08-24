CCC probe into Ipswich widens beyond Paul Pisasale

ANTI-corruption officials have widened an investigation into Ipswich City Council and are now examining allegations relating to a multimillion-dollar roadworks deal.

The Courier-Mail can reveal investigators are looking into a complaint relating to a $6.3 million earthmoving contract for a council road project given to Landfill Logistics in 2013.

It comes after multiple searches of the council by Crime and Corruption Commission officers, including fresh raids on Tuesday.

The CCC is investigating unrelated developer kickback allegations relating to former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale.

