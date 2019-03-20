CCC probe into council staffer's conduct drags on for months

A SENIOR council staffer subject to a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation remains employed almost five months after allegations about her conduct were publicly raised.

In November the QT revealed two employees in Ipswich City Council's works and parks department were ordered to weed the home of a council supervisor, who also traded council property for personal benefit.

Ipswich City Council referred the complaint about the supervisor to the Crime and Corruption Commission in November.

The QT understands the complaint remains with the commission while an Ipswich City Council spokesman confirmed its assessment was continuing.

"Council cannot comment as the investigation is current and has not yet been completed," he said.

The complaint relates to allegations two employees in the council's works and parks department were ordered to weed the home garden of the council supervisor.

The senior employee is also alleged to have swapped government property - 40 mature trees from the council's nursery - for a cross trainer.

The plants, worth about $75 each, were understood to be destined for the bin.

The employee who swapped the cross trainer returned the trees to the council after "feeling guilty" receiving them.

Complaints about the supervisor were only referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission after Greg Chemello's new advisory panel was appointed after Ipswich councillors were dismissed last August.