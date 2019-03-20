Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queens Park Nursery.
Queens Park Nursery. Cordell Richardson
Council News

CCC probe into council staffer's conduct drags on for months

Hayden Johnson
by
20th Mar 2019 12:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SENIOR council staffer subject to a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation remains employed almost five months after allegations about her conduct were publicly raised.

In November the QT revealed two employees in Ipswich City Council's works and parks department were ordered to weed the home of a council supervisor, who also traded council property for personal benefit.

Ipswich City Council referred the complaint about the supervisor to the Crime and Corruption Commission in November.

The QT understands the complaint remains with the commission while an Ipswich City Council spokesman confirmed its assessment was continuing.

"Council cannot comment as the investigation is current and has not yet been completed," he said.

The complaint relates to allegations two employees in the council's works and parks department were ordered to weed the home garden of the council supervisor.

The senior employee is also alleged to have swapped government property - 40 mature trees from the council's nursery - for a cross trainer.

The plants, worth about $75 each, were understood to be destined for the bin.

The employee who swapped the cross trainer returned the trees to the council after "feeling guilty" receiving them.

Complaints about the supervisor were only referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission after Greg Chemello's new advisory panel was appointed after Ipswich councillors were dismissed last August.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Ipswich's new approach to build stronger Force

    premium_icon Ipswich's new approach to build stronger Force

    News PREPARING for his second Queensland Basketball League season as Ipswich's head coach, Chris Riches feels his team is already ahead of schedule.

    • 20th Mar 2019 12:30 AM
    Fleeing thief wields broom in battle with Bunnings staff

    premium_icon Fleeing thief wields broom in battle with Bunnings staff

    Crime No clean sweep for thief who lashed out at staff

    • 20th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
    Where you can snap up clothes for 50 cents

    premium_icon Where you can snap up clothes for 50 cents

    News Sprucing up your home and wardrobe doesn't need to break the bank.

    • 20th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
    Air warfare training at Amberley

    premium_icon Air warfare training at Amberley

    News Taking it to the next level

    • 20th Mar 2019 12:00 AM