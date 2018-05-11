Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
David Pahlke revealed the CCC trawled through his bank accounts during an interview with him last year.
David Pahlke revealed the CCC trawled through his bank accounts during an interview with him last year. David Nielsen
Council News

'CCC monitoring our phones, texts and emails': Councillor

Hayden Johnson
by
11th May 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DAVID Pahlke claims the Crime and Corruption Commission is monitoring councillors' communications as the dismissal deadline looms.

The Ipswich City Council has until May 24 to respond to a show cause notice, issued by Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe about why it should not be dismissed.

Cr Pahlke, the Division 10 councillor, revealed the CCC trawled through his bank accounts during an interview with him last year.

He said there was no follow-up investigation, but believes the corruption entity is still watching councillors.

"I've got no doubt they've trolled our emails, tapped our phones and text messages," he said.

A spokesman for the CCC declined to comment.

Cr Pahlke also revealed he could break away from the Ipswich City Council and take up his own fight in a bid not to be sacked by the government.

A response will be lodged by the council, but Cr Pahlke is considering writing his own submission in an effort to prevent himself and colleagues from losing their jobs.

Cr Pahlke will argue the council has not lost the support of the community, pointing to positive feedback on his and colleagues' Facebook pages.

"I believe I have the greater majority of support in my community," he said.

"The support for individual councillors has been dramatic.

"There are good councillors in there who go and fight for their divisions.

He acknowledged the charges laid against council employees or elected representatives had caused problems but said it did not validate Mr Hinchliffe's decision to sack the council.

"He's throwing the baby out with the bathwater," Cr Pahlke said.

The Rosewood representative said the uncertain future faced by his colleagues had put pressure on the organisation.

"A lot of the younger councillors are feeling it because it's their future," Cr Pahlke said.

A public Save the Ipswich City Council Facebook group last night had 600 members.

An e-petition to dismiss the council has 892 signatures.

ccc crime and corruption commission david pahlke ipswich city council operation belcarra
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Woman charged with arson after home destroyed in fire

    premium_icon Woman charged with arson after home destroyed in fire

    Crime POLICE have charged a woman with arson after a house was destroyed in a fire.

    ICE-COLD: Temps tipped to plummet

    ICE-COLD: Temps tipped to plummet

    Weather BoM tips early winter with first blast of winter arriving early

    Three city classics to attract 'about 5000 over two days'

    premium_icon Three city classics to attract 'about 5000 over two days'

    Whats On Rhossilli, Dougleen and Brighton Cottage to charm visitors

    • 11th May 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners