BREAKING: CCC investigators back at council offices today

Helen Spelitis
INVESTIGATORS from the state's corruption watchdog were at the council chambers again today. 

The QT understands the Crime and Corruption Commission officers searched the CEO's office at the Ipswich City Council chambers on Roderick St. 

The CCC declined to comment. 

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli confirmed the investigators were inside the building. 

This is one of many instances in the past few months the council offices have been attended by the corruption watchdog. 

The offices were raided ahead of former mayor Paul Pisasale's arrest in June. 

Last week, CEO Jim Lindsay was arrested by the CCC accused of official corruption in relation to a development application. 

The charges against Mr Lindsay follow charges of misconduct against one of the council's highest ranking bureaucrats, chief operating officer Craig Maudsley. 

Mr Maudsley, who has been suspended with full pay, was the council's COO for Works, Parks and Recreation. 

Ipswich Queensland Times
