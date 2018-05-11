CCC investigation leaves council asking, who's next?

INVESTIGATED: Former Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli leaves the Ipswich watch-house after being charged on May 3.

IPSWICH City Council employees and councillors are living in fear the Crime and Corruption Commission will lay more charges.

Several councillors who spoke to the QT said they were stressed about the looming dismissal and admitted the 11-month CCC dig had caused problems.

A spokesman for the Ipswich City Council acknowledged the pressure faced by the entity.

"The organisation has been under significant stress for many months and that includes councillors,” he said.

"With more recent events, that level of anxiety has understandably increased for them as well as the council staff.”

He said the council was "of course concerned for the welfare of its people” and had ensured staff and councillors could access counselling support services.

"Anyone who feels their level of stress is becoming difficult to manage may access qualified counsellors and a psychologist available through professional providers to discuss their personal circumstances,” he said.

Last week, the Crime and Corruption Commission said more charges would be laid.

Chairman Alan Macsporran said the details of the new charges and who they will be levelled at "will become apparent in the coming weeks”.

"Even when we close off in Ipswich, which will hopefully be reasonably soon, we will certainly continue to monitor that council for obvious reasons into the future,” he said.

For months, councillors and staff of the organisation have been operating under the cloud of the corruption watchdog's investigation, which has put pressure on their wellbeing.

A $42,000 morale-boosting movie event was held by the council for its employees earlier this year.

In December, a council spokesman said it was important the "staff contribution to servicing the community is recognised and acknowledged in a practical way”.

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller acknowledged the toll of the CCC investigation, but said the corruption watchdog was doing valuable work.

"The CCC has a statutory obligation to look at issues of alleged corruption and alleged official misconduct,” she said.

These matters take time because they have to investigate and prepare briefs of evidence.

"At the same time, the Ipswich City Council, as an employer, has an obligation to its staff to make sure they work in an environment that is supportive.”

Ms Miller said people who had issues at work should seek assistance.

She said employees who needed help should report it to their superiors, contact the union or access counselling through an employment assistance service.

Ms Miller said a referral from a GP would subsidise the cost of a psychologist appointment.

- Hayden Johnson