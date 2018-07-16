'CCC investigation in Ipswich is a witch hunt': Councillor

The Crime and Corruption Commission is embarking on a "witch hunt”, according to a councillor.

The Crime and Corruption Commission is embarking on a "witch hunt”, according to a councillor. Claudia Baxter

AN IPSWICH councillor has accused the Crime and Corruption Commission of embarking on a "witch hunt" to bring down the council.

Politicians, defeated council candidates and the CCC were in the sights of Division 10 Councillor David Pahlke's wrath as he lodged his response to the State Government's second show-cause notice.

Cr Pahlke opened the letter, addressed to Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe, by saying; "I am gobsmacked".

He accused the Crime and Corruption Commission investigation, which has so far resulted in 15 people facing more than 70 charges, as being targeted.

"I was interviewed during the Belcarra process as were so many other councillors," Cr Pahlke wrote.

"I did not progress to the tribunal investigation stage. I was sent a letter of clearance from the CCC.

"The CCC have been in council now for some 12 months trawling through absolutely everything.

"It appears to me now it is a witch hunt."

David Pahlke opened the letter, addressed to Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe, by saying; "I am gobsmacked”. Cordell Richardson

Cr Pahlke provided the most colourful response to Mr Hinchliffe's show-cause notice.

Most other councillors spruiked their own support and said it was a minority of residents who wanted them gone.

"I can assure you that the majority of my residents do still trust in me and have confidence in my ability to represent them as an Ipswich City Councillor," Cheryl Bromage wrote in her submission.

In his submission, Cr Pahlke cited the level of support on his Facebook page, including the 250 friends who posted birthday messages on his timeline.

Cr Pahlke said the support of his community was "overwhelming" and sent Mr Hinchliffe countless messages he received.

He said the support remained "despite even attempts by a hostile (Ipswich West MP) Jim Madden to undermine me".

Cr Pahlke did not expand on that statement and Mr Madden has been contacted for comment.

Mr Hinchliffe and CCC chair Alan MacSporran last week said the poor culture within the council could not be fixed by councillors.

The Rosewood councillor questioned why a whole government could not be sacked after scandals.

"When I think of the State Government over the years and the numerous rail fails, the Indian train fiasco, the health payroll debacle, the recent Queensland Health graft bungle, Gordon Nuttall, Paul Lucas and even yourself stepping away from a ministerial portfolio a few years back," he wrote.

"An entire State Government was not sacked because of the actions of a small minority."