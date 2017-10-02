CCC: How did $5m of dirt end up at Ipswich Swifts club?

Aerial view of the work at Swifts Rugby League Club near Ipswich.

Aerial view of the work at Swifts Rugby League Club near Ipswich.

THE corruption watchdog has been asked to investigate a mysterious $5 million pile of dirt dumped on the grounds of a struggling rugby league club in Ipswich.

Swifts Rugby League Club, which is working through financial difficulties following a change in management in recent years, has no record of the 480,000-tonne pile being dumped.

Senior club board members, who have returned after several years away, say there was also no record of a financial windfall for the club.

Lockyer MP Ian Rickuss, who is helping the club resolve the issue, said he had obtained quotes that said the cost of dumping the soil would normally be between $10 and $15 a tonne.

More at The Courier-Mail