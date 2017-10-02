21°
News

CCC: How did $5m of dirt end up at Ipswich Swifts club?

Aerial view of the work at Swifts Rugby League Club near Ipswich.
Aerial view of the work at Swifts Rugby League Club near Ipswich.
by Charlie Peel, The Courier-Mail

THE corruption watchdog has been asked to investigate a mysterious $5 million pile of dirt dumped on the grounds of a struggling rugby league club in Ipswich.

Swifts Rugby League Club, which is working through financial difficulties following a change in management in recent years, has no record of the 480,000-tonne pile being dumped.

Senior club board members, who have returned after several years away, say there was also no record of a financial windfall for the club.

Lockyer MP Ian Rickuss, who is helping the club resolve the issue, said he had obtained quotes that said the cost of dumping the soil would normally be between $10 and $15 a tonne.

More at The Courier-Mail

Topics:  corruption crime crime and corruption commision ipswich

News Corp Australia
New hair salon opens at popular Ipswich shopping centre

New hair salon opens at popular Ipswich shopping centre

Julie brings the glitz and the glamour to Raceview

One of Australia's most loved artists to visit Ipswich

Jessica Mauboy will be performing live at Orion Springfield Central this weekend.

Jessica Mauboy to perform live at Orion this weekend

'They laughed at me': Why Captain Mike's flying high

FLYING HIGH: Captain Mike Jarvis from Pterodactyl Helicopters says Ipswich is perfectly positioned to take tourists to some of the state's most beautiful destinations.

Ipswich tourism business rated among state's best

The tale of Norman and how he made history in Toogoolawah

Norman

Norman marks 144 years of history in Somerset

Local Partners