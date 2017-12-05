CCC executes search warrant at Logan City Council chambers

THE Crime and Corruption Commission has served a search warrant on Logan City Council in relation to Mayor Luke Smith.

At least six CCC officers walked into the council's Wembley Rd building Monday just after 1pm, Quest Newspapers is reporting.

One officer interrupted a top-level budget discussion attended by senior executives and councillors. Mayor Smith was not at the meeting.

A CCC officer told a stunned meeting the warrant was for 46 areas of concern in which the commission was looking for information.

Details of the search warrant were shown to the meeting on a big screen and some were related to the CCC's Operation Belcarra, while others were related to more recent incidents.

The meeting was told some of the topics were related to The Lakes development at Carbrook, SKL Cables' Carole Ave project at Springwood; and Golden Travel, a travel agency which had arranged an overseas trip for council last year.

Mayor Luke Smith said: "I will happily assist with any investigation, as I have always done."