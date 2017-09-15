Alleged bribe at centre of new CCC probe

A CONTRACTOR at the centre of corruption allegations against Ipswich council has been accused of offering to bribe the chief executive officer of the southeast Queensland city.

Wayne Innes, 57, who ran earthworks moving business Landfill Logistics and is a former NSW policeman, has been hit with five charges by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

He is one of seven people to be accused of offences stemming from the corruption inquiry into council. The biggest name has been former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale, who is accused of extortion and other serious offences.

The council's own CEO, Jim Lindsay, was charged with corruption on Thursday. Mr Innes's charges include that Mr Lindsay had corruptly agreed to take money to help with a development application.

