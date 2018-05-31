REVEALED: What the CCC said about council CEO recruitment

THE head of the state's corruption watchdog advised the council on how the appointment of an existing staff member as CEO could be perceived, amid an ongoing investigation.

Sean Madigan was appointed CEO of Ipswich City Council on May 1, at a special council meeting.

Mr Madigan has worked for the council since 2015 and was promoted to head of the organisation after serving as Chief Operating Officer for Health, Security and Regulatory Services.

Today the council confirmed the Crime and Corruption Commission boss Alan MacSporran offered his thoughts on how the selection of an internal candidate could be perceived, during the recruitment process.

The council is still being investigated by the CCC, as part of an ongoing corruption inquiry in which 15 people have been charged with various offences, including two CEOs and two mayors.

Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt said the council wrote to CCC chair Mr MacSporran during the recruitment process, asking if there were any issues related to the three short-listed applicants.

"Mr MacSporran acknowledged that it was not his role to interfere with the recruitment process. However, he did provide thoughts about how the selection of an internal candidate could be perceived amid ongoing investigations," Cr Wendt said.

"At no point did Mr MacSporran question the background, integrity or ability of any of the final three candidates.

"Mr MacSporran's thoughts were made known to all involved with the final round of the selection process, including all councillors."

The CCC declined to comment.

The recruitment process for a new CEO, triggered by the suspension of former CEO Jim Lindsay after he was charged with official corruption, took place over several months.

Four people were appointed to a panel to assess applicants for the CEO position; Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt, Cr Andrew Antoniolli, Cr Kylie Stoneman and USQ vice chancellor Geraldine Mackenzie.

Acting CEO Gary Kellar was an advisor to the panel and all Ipswich councillors were involved in the final decision to appoint Mr Madigan to the role.

All charged with offences during the investigation into Ipswich City Council have indicated they intend to fight the allegations.