Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich City Council's new chief executive officer Sean Madigan.
Ipswich City Council's new chief executive officer Sean Madigan. Hayden Johnson
News

REVEALED: What the CCC said about council CEO recruitment

Helen Spelitis
by
31st May 2018 3:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE head of the state's corruption watchdog advised the council on how the appointment of an existing staff member as CEO could be perceived, amid an ongoing investigation.

Sean Madigan was appointed CEO of Ipswich City Council on May 1, at a special council meeting.

Mr Madigan has worked for the council since 2015 and was promoted to head of the organisation after serving as Chief Operating Officer for Health, Security and Regulatory Services.

Today the council confirmed the Crime and Corruption Commission boss Alan MacSporran offered his thoughts on how the selection of an internal candidate could be perceived, during the recruitment process.

The council is still being investigated by the CCC, as part of an ongoing corruption inquiry in which 15 people have been charged with various offences, including two CEOs and two mayors.

Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt said the council wrote to CCC chair Mr MacSporran during the recruitment process, asking if there were any issues related to the three short-listed applicants.

"Mr MacSporran acknowledged that it was not his role to interfere with the recruitment process. However, he did provide thoughts about how the selection of an internal candidate could be perceived amid ongoing investigations," Cr Wendt said.

"At no point did Mr MacSporran question the background, integrity or ability of any of the final three candidates.

"Mr MacSporran's thoughts were made known to all involved with the final round of the selection process, including all councillors."

The CCC declined to comment.

The recruitment process for a new CEO, triggered by the suspension of former CEO Jim Lindsay after he was charged with official corruption, took place over several months.

Four people were appointed to a panel to assess applicants for the CEO position; Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt, Cr Andrew Antoniolli, Cr Kylie Stoneman and USQ vice chancellor Geraldine Mackenzie.

Acting CEO Gary Kellar was an advisor to the panel and all Ipswich councillors were involved in the final decision to appoint Mr Madigan to the role.

All charged with offences during the investigation into Ipswich City Council have indicated they intend to fight the allegations.

Related Items

ccc ipswich ipswich city council recruitment
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Rescue helicopter called for injured bushwalker

    Rescue helicopter called for injured bushwalker

    Breaking AN EMERGENCY helicopter is being organised to rescue a man who has fallen in remote bushland near Peak Crossing this afternoon.

    • 31st May 2018 2:58 PM
    The Ipswich sector experiencing massive growth

    premium_icon The Ipswich sector experiencing massive growth

    News Federal data for 2017 shows the market grew by 39.2 per cent

    • 31st May 2018 3:05 PM
    Drinkers beat a path to boutique brewery

    Drinkers beat a path to boutique brewery

    News Scenic Rim beverage in high demand

    • 31st May 2018 4:00 PM
    Smoking ban starts today on USQ campuses

    Smoking ban starts today on USQ campuses

    News Students who want to smoke must go off campus to light up

    • 31st May 2018 3:20 PM

    Local Partners