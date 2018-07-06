CCC activity quiet but council investigation is ongoing

ONGOING: Queensland's Crime and Corruption Commission chairman Alan MacSporran has previously said the entity hoped to finish its investigation into the Ipswich City Council relatively soon.

ONGOING: Queensland's Crime and Corruption Commission chairman Alan MacSporran has previously said the entity hoped to finish its investigation into the Ipswich City Council relatively soon. DARREN ENGLAND

INVESTIGATORS from the Crime and Corruption Commission are spending less time in Ipswich as the entity's long investigation is understood to be nearing its end.

Since June last year, the CCC's investigation has resulted in 15 people facing more than 70 charges.

The QT understands investigators are now spending less time at the Ipswich City Council's administration centre.

Due to the circumstances, it is understood the CCC is directly investigating almost all complaints made in relation to the conduct of Ipswich City Council employees or councillors.

A spokesman for the Crime and Corruption Commission did not predict when the investigations would conclude.

The spokesman said the CCC's probe was still ongoing.

In May, Crime and Corruption Commission chairman Alan MacSporran confirmed more charges would be laid in its council investigation.

He also said the investigation was "nearing its completion”.

In the following weeks four more people, including contractors and council employees, were charged.

All deny wrongdoing.

Last month the QT revealed the Crime and Corruption Commission had briefed Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe on its investigation due to the "exceptional circumstances”.

Mr Hinchliffe's motion to dismiss the council remains stalled after councillors lodged a legal challenge in the Supreme Court.