CBD transformation taking place as 'the claw' gets to work

IT WAS 10 years in the making but anyone who doubted the CBD redevelopment would go ahead must be slowly coming around.

The demolition works are clearly visible from Bremer St as 'the claw' demolition machine gets to work ripping down the old car park.

Demolition work continues in the Ipswich City Square site. David Nielsen

Around the corner, a specialist team is progressing with its work on restoring the much loved Murphy's Town Pub.

Only, when it's unveiled, the pub the community fought so hard to protect will re-emerge closer to its historic form than ever before.

It's a complicated process, but the man in charge has shared some insight, published on Ipswich City Council's newest website, ipswichfirst.com.au.

Queensland Heritage Restorations boss Shane Earle is leading the delicate project and while he isn't allowed to speak with the media, he told the council that the precision project was no case of 'trial and error'.

Murphy's Pub with scaffolding, late July. Rob Williams

"In mid-July we used a drone to examine the roof of the building. While it's relatively new to our industry, drone investigation was important to get a really clear picture of the possible damage to the roof and determine whether it had moved with the rest of the building,” Mr Earle said.

"We're archiving every element that will be returned to the building - timberwork, iron, windows, doors - it's all being photographed and catalogued and sent to a holding facility in the city before being returned to the site.

"What we're doing here is deconstructing Murphy's Town Pub in preparation for the return of the Commonwealth Hotel. Facade retention happens all around the country but we've never heard of a project that involves removing a facade and returning it in its current state.

"It would be easy to pull the facade apart and rebuild it brick by brick but the important part for us is retaining the original workmanship.

"We're reading, understanding and learning about the building as we're deconstructing it. When it comes to removing the façade, the building will tell us where to cut and it will be returned a bit like a big jigsaw puzzle.”