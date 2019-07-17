CBD traffic chaos as protesters strike again

COMMUTERS can once again expect traffic chaos in Brisbane's CBD as a climate change activist group plan another peak-hour protest.

Extinction Rebellion, the group who disrupted the CBD last Thursday and on Monday, are planning to once again swarm the streets and hold up intersections.

Seven members of the climate change activist group were arrested during Monday's protest.

The group will be meeting at Queens Park at 7:30am before causing further traffic disruption.

It comes as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk urged protesters to stop blocking Brisbane streets, warning them that someone could get hurt because of their disruptive behaviour.

Police are seen talking to Extinction Rebellion protesters as they block morning peak hour traffic at the corner of Margaret and George Streets in Brisbane, Monday, July 15, 2019. (AAP Image/Darren England)

Ms Palaszczuk said blocking streets was not the way to put a point across, adding that their protests were "actually turning people against their cause".