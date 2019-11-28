CBD trader’s link with the world’s poor

ONE OF the mainstays of the Ipswich CBD for the past 32 years has remained true to its mission of helping the world’s poor throughout the reconstruction phase.

The team at Fashion Connections, led by Anne Underwood and Marie Smith, has maintained a loyal group of customers since opening in 1988, enabling them to pass on donations to underprivileged people in East Timor, Indonesia, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines and Tonga.

Fashion Connection in the Nicholas Street Mall. Photo: Cordell Richardson

Mrs Underwood said while the shop started selling Australiana fashion pieces donated by stylists, she found her customers were looking for gift lines and handcrafted items.

“We sell items for people on consignment and pay them a commission, so I like to think of it like we are giving three times; we are allowing the ladies to enjoy their craft, we are giving something to the customer who comes into the shop, and finally we are donating to people in the third world.

“We take nothing in wages and all work here voluntarily and it has been the same way for 32 years.”

Mrs Underwood said the team had tried to stay focused on the task at hand throughout the Ipswich CBD construction.

“We are happy with what we do; we have our customers and they have stayed loyal to us,” she said.

“We love what we do and we have a mission to stick to, so we try not to get too distracted by what is happening around us.”

Fashion Connections is joining its fellow Nicholas St Ipswich Central businesses for a VIP Christmas Shopping event this Sunday, December 1, from 2-4pm.

The event features complimentary nibbles and drinks, free gift bags for the first 150 customers and special offers.

Fashion Connections is located on the eastern side of Nicholas St, next door to Dominique’s Cafe.