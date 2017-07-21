CBD roads shut as demolition work gets under way

Demolition of the Ipswich City Square has started on the corner of Bell and Bremer streets.

THE DEMOLITION of Ipswich City Square continues from tonight as the initial stages of the $150 million redevelopment of the city heart get into full swing.

A section of Bremer St, from the roundabout at the junction of Bremer St and Bell St to the level three car park to Ipswich City Square will be closed temporarily.

The closure will be from tonight (Friday night) at 8pm until 5am on Monday, July 24 and will apply to traffic coming from the Bell St end, east to west.

The car park will remain open during the works with access moved to the Level 5 entrance, which can be accessed via Ellenborough St onto Bremer St at the Riverheart Parklands end.

Residents will note a crane adjacent to Bremer St which will be used for the demolition.

Demolition works have already commenced in the area set back the corner of Bremer St and Bell St.

"It is full steam ahead and we are on target to have the $150 million redevelopment competed by the end of 2019," Acting Mayor Paul Tully said.

"This is the start of it. Even though there has been some preliminary works done in the last few weeks it is now well and truly under way in earnest.

"The demolition works are expected to go on for two months, including the redevelopment of the northern end of the mall and other areas of the mall.

"We are also looking at putting a connection from Bell St through to the mall."

When the redevelopment is completed the new council administration building and library will be located in the CBD along with dining and entertainment precinct and venues.

Nicholas St will eventually have one way, low speed going down the street and then turning into what is now Union Place.