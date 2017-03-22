CBD property on market for first time in 17 years

Ipswich CBD property on the market for the first time since 2000.

ALWAYS wanted to own a commercial property in Ipswich's CBD?

For the first time in 17 years a property housing a well-known restaurant has been put on the market.

The building is home to Nu Orleans, an American style restaurant on Limestone St, and has been listed for sale at $1.1 million.

Owner Peter Rae is keen to sell up after buying a new wine business at Mount Tamborine.

The initial sales pitch doesn't include the restaurant, operated by a different owner, however Mr Rae said if a potential buyer was determined to take over both, there was room for discussion.

"I want to focus on my new business, that's why the building has been put on the market," Mr Rae said.

"If someone is determined to buy the property and restaurant together, that sale would be open to negotiation."

The figure of $1.1 million would be for both the property and the restaurant, RE/MAX real estate agent Ajay Bakshi said, so interested buyers shouldn't be put off by the price tag.

"If someone negotiates to buy both the restaurant and the building, it would include all the equipment and fit out as well as the furniture," Mr Bakshi said.

The property has five parking spaces and covers 378 sq m.

In the meantime it's business as usual for Nu Orleans restaurant.