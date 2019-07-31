What post office closure means for residents and businesses

Tower Central in Ipswich is about to lose its Australia Post office.

AUSTRALIA Post's CBD post office is set to shut in September, with PO Box holders notified of the imminent closure this week.

In a letter sent to customers, which includes the Queensland Times, Australia Post says the office at Tower Central in Brisbane St will close permanently on Friday, September 13.

No explanation is provided for the closure in the letter sent out to customers, but it includes a list of alternative PO Boxes where customers can have mail redirected, including Riverlink, One Mile, Booval Fair, Brassall Shopping Centre and Raceview.

Australia Post is offering six months of free mail redirection to allow customers time to update all contact information, but customers have only until August 12 to notify Australia Post of their preferred arrangements.

Bendigo Bank remains as the main tenant of Tower Central, with plans under way for a new fit out of the branch that will relocate from Ipswich Mall to the tower in early October.

The Queensland Times is awaiting a response from Australia Post on the reason for the closure of the CBD Post Office.