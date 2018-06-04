Menu
PROGRESS: Ipswich City Properties chair and councillor Paul Tully at the site of the CBD redevelopment.
News

CBD: Link between precincts key

Hayden Johnson
by
4th Jun 2018 12:05 AM
A LINK between Riverlink and Ipswich's premier food and entertainment precinct would be similar to that between Brisbane and Southbank, Councillor Paul Tully said.

Demolition works on the old Woolworths building at Ipswich Central is on schedule to be finished by the end of this week.

The 3332sq m grocery store was removed as part of the $150 million Ipswich Central redevelopment of the city centre.

Ipswich City Properties Chair Paul Tully said the former Woolworths site would be transformed into a civic entertainment and a variety of open social zones, key features in Ipswich's most extensive redevelopment of the city centre in more than 30 years.

"More than 200 tonnes of rubble has been removed from the eight-hectare site to facilitate the planned redevelopment,” he said.

"Waterproofing work is also now under way at mall level along with the removal of the old Woolworths loading dock.

"Work is progressing well and Ipswich Central now has a view of the river.”

At the top of the site, on the left will be the library while the council's new building will sit on the right.

Speaking at the site, Cr Tully said there was already interest from food organisations to move in.

"I think they realise that the connectivity between here and Riverlink is going to make this a vibrant precinct both to the north and south of the river,” he said.

"We're not trying to isolate ourselves from Riverlink.”

Cr Tully said the connection would be like that in Brisbane.

"The linkages are very similar in distance between Queen Street Mall and Southbank,” he said.

"The main thing we're trying to do is bring people into the CBD day and night.

"We want all roads to lead to the Ipswich CBD for the food and entertainment facilities.”

He said if an administrator was appointed to the council, the "financially secure” project would go on.

cbd commercial property development entertainment food ipswich real estate small business
Ipswich Queensland Times

