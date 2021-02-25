CBD ‘Ipswich treasure’ snapped up by investor

Originally priced at $479,000, the property changed hands for just $400,000, according to the Real Commercial website.

AN IPSWICH investor has taken over a building in the heart of Ipswich that is estimated to be more than 100 years old.

150 Brisbane Street, which previously held a flooring specialist shop, sold on February 16 after spending just under a month on the market.

Ray White Real Estate Agent Mark Boettcher said the investor planned to tidy up the place before looking for tenants.

“They’re going to refurbish it and lease it out,” he said.

“I think they’re just going to do floor coverings and paint and give it a general good tidy up.”

In January, Mr Boettcher described the property as an Ipswich treasure and the type of building the city was famous for.

The space has a history of retail, once holding a flooring shop and, before that, an op shop.

“We’ll find (the buyer) a tenant. It’s pretty popular, since there’s parking included,” he said.

The property spans 340 sq m of floor space and is set across 416 sq m of land.

Its two-storey design is able to accommodate up to two separate tenancies.

“(Who we lease to) will depend on whether somebody wants the whole building or if we get two people who want half and half,” Mr Boettcher said.

“It just depends on who comes along.”

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.