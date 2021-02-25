Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Originally priced at $479,000, the property changed hands for just $400,000, according to the Real Commercial website.
Originally priced at $479,000, the property changed hands for just $400,000, according to the Real Commercial website.
Property

CBD ‘Ipswich treasure’ snapped up by investor

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
25th Feb 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN IPSWICH investor has taken over a building in the heart of Ipswich that is estimated to be more than 100 years old.

150 Brisbane Street, which previously held a flooring specialist shop, sold on February 16 after spending just under a month on the market.

150 Brisbane Street, which previously held a flooring specialist shop, sold on February 16 after spending just under a month on the market.
150 Brisbane Street, which previously held a flooring specialist shop, sold on February 16 after spending just under a month on the market.

Ray White Real Estate Agent Mark Boettcher said the investor planned to tidy up the place before looking for tenants.

“They’re going to refurbish it and lease it out,” he said.

“I think they’re just going to do floor coverings and paint and give it a general good tidy up.”

READ MORE: Investors scramble after ‘Ipswich treasure’ hits market

In January, Mr Boettcher described the property as an Ipswich treasure and the type of building the city was famous for.

The space has a history of retail, once holding a flooring shop and, before that, an op shop.
The space has a history of retail, once holding a flooring shop and, before that, an op shop.

“We’ll find (the buyer) a tenant. It’s pretty popular, since there’s parking included,” he said.

The property spans 340 sq m of floor space and is set across 416 sq m of land.

Its two-storey design is able to accommodate up to two separate tenancies.

“(Who we lease to) will depend on whether somebody wants the whole building or if we get two people who want half and half,” Mr Boettcher said.

“It just depends on who comes along.”

The property spans 340 sq m of floor space and is set across 416 sq m of land.
The property spans 340 sq m of floor space and is set across 416 sq m of land.

The space has a history of retail, once holding a flooring shop and, before that, an op shop.

Originally priced at $479,000, the property changed hands for just $400,000, according to the Real Commercial website.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOR SALE: Former lolly factory hits market

        Premium Content FOR SALE: Former lolly factory hits market

        Property A purpose built warehouse on the fringe of Springfield is already generating buyer interest

        Fire crews to recieve improved access to at-risk bushland

        Premium Content Fire crews to recieve improved access to at-risk bushland

        Environment Two major projects are set to improve the city’s resilience when bushfires hit

        Gatton K Hub officially opens doors to Lockyer community

        Premium Content Gatton K Hub officially opens doors to Lockyer community

        Business The K Hub store manager says the new shop is exciting for the town.

        Next stage of expanding Yamanto Town Centre revealed

        Premium Content Next stage of expanding Yamanto Town Centre revealed

        Council News The proposed new development will follow the construction of the Yamanto Central...