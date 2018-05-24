Menu
A crash on the David Trumpy Bridge.
CBD gridlocked following three-car crash on bridge

Emma Clarke
by
24th May 2018 1:06 PM

IPSWICH CBD is grid-locked following a three-car nose to tail crash on the David Trumpy Bridge.

The crash happened in the left lane heading towards Riverlink Shopping Centre just prior to 12.20pm.

Drivers report there are large delays in the city centre as commuters try to make their way through the carnage.

At least one lane of the bridge was blocked as crews cleaned up the scene.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the scene had been cleared and police were on hand for traffic control.

Nobody was injured.

