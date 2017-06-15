CBD development still on schedule

WORKERS have been busy this week preparing the CBD for the upcoming demolition works as part of the $150 million redevelopment.

Acting Mayor Paul Tully said the crew have been able to work around the rainy conditions by staying inside where electricity, water and sewerage infrastructure needs to be disconnected.

He said the physical demolition of the buildings would likely start in the next two weeks.

"They're doing a dilapidation report on the building to ensure when the demolition starts, it's done safely."