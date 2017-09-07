CBD transforms: Developer calls for building contractors

A BUILDING contractor will soon be appointed to undertake the most significant development in Ipswich in recent years.

Developer epc. Pacific, which is handling the construction of the CBD redevelopment, has called for expressions of interest.

epc.Pacific wants to hear from skilled contractors with the ability to deliver the new 16,000 sq m, 9 level, Ipswich City Council administration building in the heart of the CBD.

Expressions of interest close on September 14 but the opportunities for local businesses to be involved are still some time away.

epc's chief operating officer Michael Hynes said, once a builder has been appointed, subcontractors will be called for "which will open a lot of opportunities for local business".

Mr Hynes said local staff will likely be sought after to work on the project during construction in 2018 and 2019.

"Of course, the increased number of people working in the CBD will bring demand for local services, especially food and meals," Mr Hynes said.

CBD development to get underway: A one lane road down Nicholas St will be the first part of the new $150 million CBD redevelopment to be built in the second half of 2017."That (one-way) road will go in first all the way to Union Place along with the redevelopment of the linkage between Nicholas St and Bell St," Ipswich City Council CEO Jim Lindsay said. File

"The Expression of Interest process is a significant first step in appointing a building contractor to construct the new Council Administration Building.

"The process involves seeking Expressions of Interest from appropriately experienced and qualified Building Contractors who have a track record of constructing similar types of buildings"

He said epc.Pacific would prepare a shortlist of contractors to participate in the tender process with a contractor to be appointed early 2018, once demolition is finished.

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said demolition is on track and the huge number of tradesmen moving in and out of the city has also boosted trade for some businesses.

The focus is still on the careful deconstruction and restoration of Murphy's Pub and Union Place.

Demolition is on track to be finished by the end of the year.