CBD store says goodnight with shock closure

NIGHTOWL have kept tight-lipped about the mysterious closure of their new Ipswich Mall, Brisbane Rd site.

The site is understood to have been closed for several days now, with the power in the building out and a sign out the front stating the closure is temporary.

NighOwl in the Ipswich Mall has closed. Rob Williams

A NightOwl spokesperson declined to comment but did confirm the store is closed.

A source said the store has been closed with power out since Friday.

The business only opened in August of last year.

NightOwl is the latest in a list of businesses to close in the CBD.

NighOwl in the Ipswich Mall has closed. Rob Williams

This year alone there have been 12 business closures in the city centre.

But it is not all doom and gloom with the Ipswich Central Hotel and The Cake Mobb due to open later this month.