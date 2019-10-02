Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Protesters locked their necks to barricades, blocking Brisbane CBD traffic.
Protesters locked their necks to barricades, blocking Brisbane CBD traffic.
Environment

CBD climate change protest slows traffic

by Cloe Read
2nd Oct 2019 11:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIX protesters have locked their necks to barricades, blocking Brisbane's CBD and causing commuter chaos this morning.

The Extinction Rebellion protesters have blocked the south eastern end of Creek St, with the group saying they targeted the area due to the "major banks, mining and weapons contractors who have head offices in the immediate area".

Protesters have blocked Creek St causing commuter chaos. Pic: Eoin Flynn
Protesters have blocked Creek St causing commuter chaos. Pic: Eoin Flynn

 

"The climate crisis means ecological collapse, war, famine, refugee crisis, disease, suffering and extinction," the group said in a statement.

"Knowing this, I cannot be passive, I have to do whatever is necessary to change this system of greed and destruction."

The protest comes days before an international climate change rebellion is due to kick off on October 7.

More Stories

Show More
climate change activists climate protesters climate protests

Top Stories

    Unbelievable: Ipswich athlete completes epic 500km race

    premium_icon Unbelievable: Ipswich athlete completes epic 500km race

    News BLISTERS the size of 20 cent pieces on his feet. Swollen ankles. Just 10 hours sleep in five days.

    • 2nd Oct 2019 12:05 PM
    City the 'ideal' place for dedicated office for veterans

    premium_icon City the 'ideal' place for dedicated office for veterans

    Politics 'It would give us a morale boost'.

    • 2nd Oct 2019 12:00 PM
    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    premium_icon $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News Your subscription gives you access to vital local news information

    Australian first at local golf club after green is ripped up

    premium_icon Australian first at local golf club after green is ripped up

    News The new green will be a first for Australia.

    • 2nd Oct 2019 12:15 PM