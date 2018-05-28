Menu
Popular business expands
Business

CBD business expanding for the love of cake

Emma Clarke
by
28th May 2018 12:00 AM
IT'S the little coffee and cake shop that could.

Rafter and Rose was another cafe to take up residence in Ipswich CBD three-and-a-half years ago but owners Candy Gazdagh and Elle Morar have already met their business goal.

It was 'to do it right' - and they did.

Rafter & Rose owner Candy Gazdagh.
Rafter & Rose owner Candy Gazdagh.

Ms Gazdagh said the business had moved into a recently empty shop next door to their cafe, increasing their space from a laneway and small room to make sure there was enough room for everyone who wanted a seat.

She said expansion was always a plan for the business and a sign they were doing all the right things.

"If we do what we should be doing, we should need to expand," MsGazdagh said.

Hazel Whalley from Rafter & Rose in the extended part of the cafe formerly occupied by Papa's Sushi.
Hazel Whalley from Rafter & Rose in the extended part of the cafe formerly occupied by Papa's Sushi.

"If we don't do it right, we wouldn't have needed to expand."

Rafter and Rose is known for its European garden laneway dining area and a menu that happily sets itself in its own league - coffee and pumpkin pie, caramel cup cakes and homemade strawberry and vanilla jam, and that's just what's in the cake cabinet.

Ms Gazdagh said there wasn't any competition with the suite of cafes in the top of town.

"We all offer something different, so no two are completely the same. It's something to be proud of," she said.

"Hopefully, it will continue that way because all the businesses in Ipswich share the same thing, and it's like a great family."

