CBD building evacuated due to bomb threat

A bomb threat was called in on a building in the Ipswich CBD on Monday.

A BUILDING in the Ipswich CBD was evacuated earlier today due to a bomb threat but police have now given the all clear.

The Limestone Street Centre on Limestone St was evacuated at 11.30am on Monday with emergency services rushing to the scene.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the building was given the all clear at 12.20pm and people have been able to return inside.

Acting Inspector Donna Stewart.

Acting Inspector Donna Stewart said a “non-specific” bomb threat was recieved by police.

“Just to err on the side of caution, police have gone into the building and cleared it,” she said.

“There’s no indication there is any danger. They’re happy there is no threat.”

General duty police officers, trained in the event of such threats being called in, cleared the building this afternoon.

Members of the Explosive Ordnance Response Team are only required if anything is located in a search, Act Insp Stewart said.

