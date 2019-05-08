CBD bar and restaurant doesn't bother with last call

ANOTHER of the CBD's watering holes has apparently closed its doors.

Charlie's Bar and Kitchen opened in September last year and stopped some time last week, according to sources.

The QT has attempted to contact the owners for comment, however they are unreachable.

The bar's former event manager manager Nathan Ellig said while he had not heard from the owners of the business, he had received phone calls to reclaim ATMs and other rented items in the bar.

The bar's opening hours, according to its website, are from 10am until late, Tuesday to Sunday. Neighbouring businesses have not seen the bar open for several days now.

The Charlie's Bar and Kitchen Facebook is inactive, however the website is still active and advertising future events.

Looking inside the abandoned bar, only telling sign the bar may never open again is displayed on the television: the business's Foxtel has been disabled.

One of the bar's owners, Tim Austin, reached out to the QT in February, appealing for locals to visit Ipswich CBD businesses, lest they go out of business.

"There is a lot of struggle in the central CBD due to a lot of reasons," Mr Austin said at the time.

"We need the support of the community until the local government starts spending money back in this region to hype up the area.

"Come out on the weekend and enjoy, or even on weekdays. There's a lot of people doing specials and deals mid-week.

"It's hard because I know the community is looking for something fresh and vibrant and lively and it's a little bit difficult down the main street of the CBD because that's been let go."

Mr Austin said the community "will be rewarded" if they visit the friendly people who have businesses in the CBD.

The humble bar and kitchen was touted to save Ipswich's dying nightlife with cheap food and myriad drink options, as well as live entertainment throughout the week.

Charlie's Bar and Kitchen is the latest in a long list of CBD bars and pubs that have closed, leaving only The Federal Hotel and the Prince of Wales Hotel still serving.

Prior to Charlie's Bar and Kitchen closing Dusty's closed in July, 2018 before reopening in September as Charlie's.

Dusty's owner Mark Dale confirmed in July the business was running at a loss and he and wife Kim could no longer afford to run it.

Hotel Metropole and Switch Nightclub both closed in 2017, with Johnny Ringo's following in May 2018.

This year several businesses in the CBD have closed, including Chinese Asian Cuisine, which had been in place for more than 20 years, Greek restaurant Arcadia, which had been operating for three years and Crossroads Books which had been operating for two years.