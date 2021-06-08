‘Cave your skull in’: DV offender’s 100 vile texts

A man who recently copped prison time in the Rockhampton Supreme Court for drug trafficking and supply appeared in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

A man who recently copped prison time in the Rockhampton Supreme Court for drug trafficking and supply appeared in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

A man who was recently sentenced in the Rockhampton Supreme Court to prison time for drug offences appeared in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to 11 charges including contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of the man's case, the worst of which occurred between November 7 and 11 in 2019.

Between 1.36am on November 7 and 3.18pm on November 11 the defendant sent his victim multiple text messages.

The victim received more than 100 SMSs with some of the messages threatening and abusive, including threats of suicide.

READ MORE: 'Not my proudest moment': Pub brawler sentenced in court

READ MORE: DV offender self-harmed with knife in victim's kitchen

The defendant called the victim via facetime and continued to threaten suicide, before wrapping a cord around his neck prompting the victim to call police.

The defendant and victim had another phone conversation on November 9.

The defendant threatened the victim saying, 'How bout (sic) I just go back to your house and set it on f---ing fire you f---ing dog? How bout that hey?'.

The defendant continued, 'How bout I just stay in Brisbane until you get back you f---ing mutt and I'll come and cave your f---ing skull in? I will f--- you with your f---ing mate's c---, How bout (sic) that you c---?'

The defendant continued to send the victim messages until November 10 and police made copies of them.

Around 2pm police attended an address in Woodridge, Logan in relation to another matter.

Police saw the man at the address and confirmed him as the defendant in the DV matter.

He was arrested and transported to the Logan police station where he made admissions to contacting the victim via text.

He stated he was initially texting the victim about their children but found out she was seeing another person and 'lost control'.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

The defendant stated he did yell at the victim but could not remember what he said and further stated it was his fault for losing control.

The man was convicted and sentenced to 18 months prison for two contraventions of his domestic violence orders.

The sentence was ordered to run concurrently with his current sentence for the drug offences.

He was convicted and not further punished on the nine other offences, with his parole eligibility date set at May 20, 2022.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court news:

- 'Lost it': Man bashes victim at Gladstone bus stop

- Police evader taken down in waterway by dog squad

- Man tells partner 'go f---- yourself' after laundry request