Cautious approach: Brothers respect improving Bears

KEY RECRUIT: Redbank Plains are benefiting from the experience of former premiership winner Alby Talipeau. Cordell Richardson

BROTHERS coach Jason Connors was wary of the weather and his opponents preparing for Saturday night's Rugby League Ipswich clash with the Redbank Plains Bears.

While the rain has been most welcome, a wet surface at the Redbank Plains Recreational Reserve could slow down the powerful Brothers combination.

That said though, Connors was mindful his team had yet to play a top four side like the Bears in their first two victories before last weekend's bye.

"I don't who they've got or what they've got but they've only lost one game (40-22 to Swifts in round one before wins over West End 26-18 and Norths 24-12),'' Connors said.

"A side like that (Redbank) you can't underestimate them.

"I'm happy with the (Brothers) boys' performance but there's always improvement.

"It's early days in the building progress.''

Connors hopes to field a settled side again this weekend.

The experienced Ipswich premiership-winning halfback only plans to play when released Ipswich Jet Chris Ash is unavailable. Ash was named in the Brothers squad for Saturday night's clash.

"At this stage, he's with us but that could change at any time,'' the Brothers coach said.

"I like to try to keep the side moving forward and get the combinations going so we've got no changes.''

As for the state of the competition, Connors was looking forward to the following week's clash with early pacesetters Goodna.

"We haven't played any of the top four sides. We haven't played Goodna or Swifts,'' he said, cautious about reading too much into the early games.

Goodna host Norths on Sunday afternoon as Fassifern is at home to West End.

Having last weekend off, some Brothers players rested corks and niggles, some went away and others had a "hard hit-out'' with their coach.

Redbank Plains coach John Leota was also hoping for an open battle having a few players away.

However, the addition of proven hardman Alby Talipeau has given the Bears an extra boost following his return against Norths last weekend.

"Alby's slowly settling in with the boys,'' Leota said, appreciating his experience and willingness to step up.

"He's pretty much just come in and train the fellas for a bit of extra speed and he was happy to put on the boots again. Pretty much help out the fellas around the ruck.''

In Saturday night's latest game, Leota is keen to see how the Bears go against Brothers as the season starts to take shape.

"We're confident we'll do well,'' he said.

"Goodna and Brothers are the benchmark at the moment.

"It's only round one so with the squad they'll be putting on, we've just go out there and play for the joy of the win because we've got a few players out due to family stuff.''

Meanwhile, Connors supported "100 percent'' comments in Thursday's QT by Rugby League Ipswich's newest board member Darren Boettcher that more upskilling of coaches was important.

Connors said apart from the benefits of improved procedures and helping teach youngsters, better coaches could improve the image of a club.

"In my opinion, upskilling coaches is a great idea given it's good for your club,'' he said.

Connors has worked since 2011 in junior development and as a coaching director, moving into A-Grade coaching after retiring in 2016 and having 2017 off. He has fulfilled his latest role at Brothers the past two years.

Game day

RLI Rd 4: Saturday (6pm) - Redbank Plains v Brothers at Redbank Plains Recreational Reserve.

Sunday (3pm): Fassifern v West End at Hayes Oval; Goodna v Norths at Woogaroo Field.

A-Grade teams appear in Saturday's QT.