Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are still piecing together the moments before a man was found dead in unit fire, leaving behind seven grandkids and a beloved dog who escaped the blaze.
Police are still piecing together the moments before a man was found dead in unit fire, leaving behind seven grandkids and a beloved dog who escaped the blaze.
News

Cause of fire that killed grandad a mystery

Shayla Bulloch
by and SHAYLA BULLOCH
18th Feb 2020 4:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are still piecing together the moments before a Townsville man was found dead in unit fire, leaving behind seven grandkids and a beloved dog who escaped the blaze.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said the exact cause of the fire at the Orchid St unit on Sunday night was unknown due to the extensive damage caused.

"There's no clear cut explanation yet," she said.

Peter Murray, 71, died in a blaze on Orchid St, Cranbrook. He was a former firefighter
Peter Murray, 71, died in a blaze on Orchid St, Cranbrook. He was a former firefighter

Peter Murray, 71, was found dead inside his Cranbrook unit just after midnight after neighbours woke to loud bangs from a fire engulfing his unit.

His family told the Bulletin that Peter, a former firefighter, was found with a fire extinguisher beside his body.

Peter's dog 'Rocky' escaped the flames.

Unit fire in Orchid Street, Cranbrook. Picture: Evan Morgan
Unit fire in Orchid Street, Cranbrook. Picture: Evan Morgan

The spokeswoman said it was also unclear where the fire started inside the unit.

Police were still investigating.

fire death peter murray

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Academic, Uber driver will bring ‘big picture’ vision

        premium_icon Academic, Uber driver will bring ‘big picture’ vision

        Council News ‘I think in any other election it would not be an advantage to be a complete outsider and independent.'

        Ipswich man will walk 286km for mental health

        premium_icon Ipswich man will walk 286km for mental health

        News 'I'll be walking from Grafton to Brisbane across 2 weeks'

        Unrestrained child in car leads police to 30kg weed find

        premium_icon Unrestrained child in car leads police to 30kg weed find

        Crime The car was stopped by police yesterday morning.

        Missing 15 year old Ipswich teen

        Missing 15 year old Ipswich teen

        News Have you seen this girl? Police are appealing to the public to help find teen.