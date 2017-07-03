CAUGHT: Police stop man driving four times the legal limit

IN COURT: A man had a blood alcohol content of 0.180% when he got behind the wheel.

EVERY Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

A 53-year-old Rosewood man had close to four times the legal blood alcohol limit when police caught him driving at Haigslea on October 29.

Jonathan Mark White recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.180%.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance and was fined $1200.

The Magistrate disqualified White from driving for 12 months.

KATIE-SHERIE Jamieson was caught drink driving at Redbank Plains on November 18.

The 45-year-old from Goodna was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

She pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving and was fined $700.

Jamieson was disqualified from driving for six months.

POLICE caught Andrew Paul Driver drink driving at Minden on December 5.

Driver, 46 from Minden, was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving and was disqualified for one month.

Driver was fined $200.

REBECCA Kate Foster was caught driving with a drug in her system at Goodna on November 4.

She pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving.

The 30-year-old from Goodna was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $350.

DAVID Edmund Balazs pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court driving with a drug in his system at Redbank Plains on October 19.

The 45-year-old Redbank Plains man was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

CALLUM Jack Berry was caught drink driving at Springfield Lakes on November 20.

The 19-year-old from Springfield Central was between the no and general alcohol limits.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving and was fined $350.

Berry was disqualified from driving for three months.

JEMMA-LEE Dale pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Yamanto on November 27.

The 21-year-old from Yamanto was between the general and middle alcohol limits.

Dale was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $350.

JACOB Maurice William Warray pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Dinmore on December 2.

Warry, 20 from Bundamba was between the middle and high alcohol limits.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for four months and fined $600.

POLICE caught Benjamin Leigh Sturdy driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Moorayfield on October 27.

Sturdy, 34 from Blackstone, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving and was disqualified for four months.

He was fined $600.

LEON Michael Clelland pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a drug in his blood or saliva at Silkstone on February 11.

The 44-year-old from Riverview was disqualified form driving for one month and fined $1000.

POLICE caught Michael Constantinos Giallourakis driving with a relevant drug in his blood or saliva at North Ipswich on January 25.

The 35-year-old from East Ipswich pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving and was disqualified from driving for one month.

He was fined $150.

NATHAN Maxwell Gibson pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving at Brassall on January 11. Gibson, 28 from Brassall, was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for four months.

The Magistrate fined him $400.