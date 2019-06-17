Caught on camera: Minister’s shocking Adani admission

ENVIRONMENT Minister Leeanne Enoch has been caught on video telling an environmental activist she was "devastated" by her own department's decision to approve the Adani coal mine last week.

The video was posted on the Stop Adani Cairns Facebook site on Saturday when Ms Enoch visited the city for an environmental awards ceremony.

A photo of Ms Enoch standing next to a lady who had lifted up her shirt to reveal a "Stop Adani" t-shirt was posted to the site.

A video was also uploaded of Ms Enoch appearing to say that she was "devastated" by the decision last week to grant approval for the mine to start.

An anti-Adani protester speaks with Queensland MP Leeanne Enoch. Picture: Facebook/StopAdaniCairns

When asked why she made the decision, Ms Enoch said had to "obey the law".

Ms Enoch becomes obscured later in the video as the activist asks if she will "fight for us" and her comments are not clear however the activist thanks her as she walks away.

A comment added to the photo suggested that Ms Enoch faced some hostility during the awards ceremony as well.

"This evening Minister Enoch's speech at the Cassowary Awards was interrupted by two more activists calling out STOP ADANI!,You could have stopped it! From side of stage," the post said.

"A third activist had flyered the venue with "Coal is incompatible with Cassowaries" signage, and a fourth put Ms Enoch in the hot seat - her chair was full of coal."

The Minister's office has been contacted for comment.

Queensland MP Leeanne Enoch later poses for a picture with the anti-Adani mine protester. Picture: Facebook/StopAdaniCairns

Ministers leaving a business lunch at South Bank today - in which Treasurer Jackie Trad was the headline speaker - insisted Cabinet was united.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said while they were unified on the process, people were allowed to have their own opinions.

Health Minister Steven Miles said he wasn't aware of the stop-Adani picture.

"Our Cabinet's been united throughout," he said, adding that Ms Enoch had handled the issue just as he would have as environment minister.

Mr Trad told reporters Cabinet was "absolutely" united, but didn't stop for follow-up questions.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk suggested the "devastated" comment was reflecting division within Indigenous communities, and not specifically about the approval itself.

"It is my understanding that Minister Leanne Enoch was devastated in terms of the division that that was causing in Indigenous communities," she said.

"There was a lot of division in indigenous communities over this issue and my understanding is that when that photo was taken the young woman in question did not have her shirt up.

"If you want specific Information you should talk to her, she was there but that is the information she has conveyed to me."

Deputy Opposition leader Tim Mander said the issue highlighted the divisions in the Labor party.

"The divisions in the Labor party are becoming clearer and clearer," he said.

"Yesterday we had Minister Kate Jones throw Leanne Enoch under the bus when it was discovered when grants meant for Queensland small businesses were going to overseas multinationals.

"And today we see Leanne Enoch caught out.

"The Labor party says one thing in public and another thing in private, it would seem the obstacle course Labor had put out to stop the development of the Galilee Basin is far from over.

"We don't know where the Labor party stands on the development of the Galilee basin and Adani, they flip-flop all over the place, they were against it, they were for it, and now we don't know whether they are against it or for it.

"It would seem from Leanne Enoch's comments that they're going to continue make it more difficult for this Adani process to go ahead.

"She said 'we're going to follow it every bloody step', that seems to me like threatening talk.

"What business wants is certainty in decision making and they're not getting from Palaszczuk government."