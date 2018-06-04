CAUGHT: Ipswich driver's trifecta of driving offences

DRIVER Michael Thomas Schiemer appeared a slow learner after police busted him twice within weeks - for drug driving and drink driving.

And the Bundamba man also got busted for driving when disqualified.

Schiemer, 21, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving on March 22; drink driving (.125) at 11.50pm on May 7; and driving when disqualified; and driving a car that was unregistered and uninsured.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said a police patrol intercepted his Holden Commodore in Bundamba on March 22 and Schiemer had tested positive to having marijuana in his system.

Then just before midnight on May 7, police intercepted his Holden which had no registration plate on it.

"He says he didn't have a licence as he'd lost it in court a few weeks ago," Sgt Dick said.

"He says his licence was disqualified on April 27 for three months and he drank 18 stubbies from midday at a house. His alcohol reading was .125."

The court heard that due to his disqualification, Schiemer had told police he cancelled the plates to get a refund on his registration as he couldn't drive.

Magistrate Andy Cridlan fined him $1800 - sent to SPER for payment plan. For driving while disqualified, Schiemer was disqualified for two more years.

He was disqualified for three months on the drug driving offence, and four months on the drink driving.

When Schiemer queried if the disqualifications would be added together, Mr Cridland told him that he must check with the Department of Transport to see when he becomes eligible to be reissued a licence.

He warned him not to drive illegally as with his traffic history he could expect a jail sentence.