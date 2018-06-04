Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

CAUGHT: Ipswich driver's trifecta of driving offences

Ross Irby
by
4th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

DRIVER Michael Thomas Schiemer appeared a slow learner after police busted him twice within weeks - for drug  driving and drink driving.  

And the Bundamba man also got busted for driving when disqualified.  

Schiemer, 21, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving on March 22; drink driving (.125) at 11.50pm on May 7; and driving when disqualified; and driving a car that was unregistered and uninsured.  

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said a police patrol intercepted his Holden Commodore in Bundamba on March 22 and Schiemer had tested positive to having marijuana in his system.  

Then just before midnight on May 7, police intercepted his Holden which had no registration plate on it.  

"He says he didn't have a licence as he'd lost it in court a few weeks ago," Sgt Dick said.  

"He says his licence was disqualified on April 27 for three months and he drank 18 stubbies from midday at a house. His alcohol reading was .125."  

The court heard that due to his disqualification, Schiemer had told police he cancelled the plates to get a refund on his registration as he couldn't drive.  

Magistrate Andy Cridlan fined him $1800 - sent to SPER for payment plan.   For driving while disqualified, Schiemer was disqualified for two more years.  

He was disqualified for three months on the drug driving offence, and four months on the drink driving.  

When Schiemer queried if the disqualifications would be added together, Mr Cridland told him that he must check with the Department of Transport to see when he becomes eligible to be reissued a licence.  

He warned him not to drive illegally as with his traffic history he could expect a jail sentence.  

court drink driving dui ipswich ipswich crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    DUIS: Learner driver sentenced to jail

    premium_icon DUIS: Learner driver sentenced to jail

    News Every Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court

    CBD: Link between precincts key

    premium_icon CBD: Link between precincts key

    News More than 200 tonnes of rubble has been removed from the site

    Forget the cheque book, Ipswich giving talent a go

    premium_icon Forget the cheque book, Ipswich giving talent a go

    Soccer Pride coach stays true to club's core values

    Everything you need to know about the Springfield Marathon

    Everything you need to know about the Springfield Marathon

    Health 1000 runners, 42km and lots of fun

    Local Partners