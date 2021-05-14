Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
News

Cattle rescued after train bursts into flames

Aden Stokes
14th May 2021 8:00 AM
Quick thinking saved eight head of cattle that were travelling on a cattle train at Westwood when it caught fire early Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to the incident near the intersection at Somerset Street and the Capricorn Highway about 2.40am.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman, the people in the cattle train had managed to extinguish the fire before the arrival of emergency services.

The spokesman said power lines had been de-energised and the scene was left in the hands of Aurizon staff.

A Queensland Police service spokeswoman said the eight cattle that were in the "100-carriage" train were "all okay".

The spokeswoman said police were not investigating the incident.

Two patients were assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service, however, both were uninjured and did not require transport to hospital.

cattle train westwood
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

