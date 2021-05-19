Cattle injured in livestock truck incident
Four cows have been injured after a cattle truck lost some of its stock.
Police were notified about a truck that lost its load in Laidley about 1.50pm on Wednesday.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers were assisting with traffic control and livestock management on Rosewood-Laidley road at Laidley.
“Unfortunately, a few of the cows have been injured … some of them may need to be euthanized.”
Police are on scene.
Originally published as Cattle injured in livestock truck incident