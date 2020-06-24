Cats to be back bigger and better

LOYAL BACKERS: Ipswich Cats president Kevin Sherry said the club would rebound from a tough year because it had a core group of good people who would stick by the organisation through thick and thin. Pictured: Ipswich Cats Blue player boots the Sherrin.

LOYAL BACKERS: Ipswich Cats president Kevin Sherry said the club would rebound from a tough year because it had a core group of good people who would stick by the organisation through thick and thin. Pictured: Ipswich Cats Blue player boots the Sherrin.

Ipswich Cats Aussie rules club hopes its four teams can return to play in early July.

Restrictions for sport, recreation and fitness organisations outline in the State Government’s Road Map move into stage three on July 10, which is focused on returning to more normal operation.

Stage three will permit: gatherings of up to 100 people, community sport (contact and non-contact), indoor personal training (1 person per 4 square metres), dining in (including canteens), gyms, health clubs, yoga studios (4 square metres per person when indoors) and competitions/events (up to 100 people).

Indoor and outdoor sport for teams and individuals is allowed for a maximum of 100 people with 1.5 metres between them, and representative and inter-school sport for up to 100 people (including spectators) will also commence at this time.

Ipswich Cats president Kevin Sherry said with no further outbreaks, the club hoped to see competitions kick off on July 12 and wrap up by the second week of October. The Superstars under-6 and under-9 teams will play 12 weeks straight with no finals. The under-12s are to contest 12 fixtures plus two finals, and the seniors will run out in eight regular matches and two more at the business end. Sides have just begun training under strict conditions. While the majority of juniors had already paid their fees, QAFL has reportedly reduced costs for seniors by 75 per cent to encourage as many as possible to take part in the shortened season.

Sherry said the Cats struggled on the recruitment front prior to coronavirus and the crisis had delivered a significant financial blow, with the club losing its major sponsors.

He said while it had been a challenging year, it was encouraging to see most players return and the club was already looking at options for attracting sponsors and rebuilding in future, with a move to the IGGS field at East Ipswich under consideration.

“I’m looking forward with hope,” Sherry said.