Cats surge to heap more misery on Suns

Geelong survived a scare to outclass a gallant Gold Coast Suns outfit, running away in the second half to register a 34-point win at GMHBA Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Holding a monopoly on the footy in the first term, Geelong led the disposal count 114-68 and inside 50s 19-6, with the Suns not registering their first foray into the forward arc until the 16-minute mark. Despite the dominance, Geelong left the door ajar, managing just four goals to one for the term.

Battling back into the game in the second quarter to draw within 13 points, a monumental upset appeared on the cards when Hugh Greenwood snapped truly at the 3-minute mark of the third quarter to close to within seven points.

For the second week in a row the Cats were let off the hook by poor execution in front of goal, with Ben King and Sam Flanders missing regulation opportunities to leave the Suns trailing by five points despite registering 12 scoring shots to seven.

Those two misses proved costly, with a Hawkins bomb from outside fifty followed by a moment of brilliance from marquee recruit Jeremy Cameron. Roving a boundary throw in stoppage to perfection, Cameron cleanly collected the ball in motion before launching a 45-metre left foot snap at full speed to open up the Cats advantage to 18 points.

The Suns would never challenge from that moment on, with the Cats banking the four points for the fifth time in the last six outings.

DUNCAN CONCUSSION BLOW

Classy Cats veteran Mitch Duncan was piecing together another excellent game before a Nick Holman tackle ended his afternoon just before halftime.

Streaking out of defence on the far wing, Duncan was mown down by Holman, with the Gold Coast utility pinning his right arm as he dragged him to the ground. Duncan’s head crashed into the GMHBA Stadium turf and he was subbed out of the game for Zach Guthrie at halftime.

TUOHY REFUSES THE CROWD

On the back of his mammoth torpedo out of full back last week, the Geelong faithful were eager to see a repeat from Zach Tuohy. Each time the Irishman brought the ball back the crowd cheered with anticipation, only for Tuohy to take a more conventional option to the jovial boos of the home fans.

THE BOUNCE OF THE BALL CRUELS SUNS

The footy was up to its old tricks late in the first quarter with the Suns looking to attack. Noah Anderson attempted to find the leading Ben King on the far side of the ground on the 50-metre arc. The ball fell just short, bouncing at right angles into the hands of Jack Henry. Six seconds later the ball was in the hands of Jeremy Cameron 25 metres out directly in front via Henry and Gary Rohan. Cameron kicked his first and the Cat’s fourth of the day in a cruel turn of events for the scrappy Suns backline.

CATS 4.0 6.1 10.3 14.7 (91)

SUNS 1.1 3.6 4.8 8.9 (57)

PITMAN’S BEST

Cats: Selwood, Narkle, Menegola, Stewart, Guthrie, Henry

Suns: Miller, Powell, Lukosius, Swallow, Greenwood

GOALS

Cats: Cameron 3, Duncan 2, Hawkins 2, Rohan 2, Blicavs, Higgins, Tuohy, Bews, Close

Suns: King 3, Greenwood, Corbett, Smith, Burgess, Miller

INJURIES

Cats: Duncan (concussion) subbed out of the game for Zach Guthrie, Cam Guthrie (shoulder)

Suns:

UMPIRES Nick Foot, Nick Brown, Alex Whetton

VENUE GMHBA Stadium

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

PITMAN’S VOTES

3 Selwood (GEEL)

2 Narkle (GEEL)

1 Stewart (GEEL)

Originally published as Cats surge to heap more misery on Suns