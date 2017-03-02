EXPLAINED: How NDIS will look for Ipswich

CATS Inc CEO Katrina Johnson has created an online resource for Ipswich carers to prepare for the NDIS. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

THE roll-out of the National Disability Insurance Scheme across Ipswich is just around the corner, yet there is much anxiety about what the scheme will deliver and what it means for the wider community.

The Community Access and Transition Service at Ipswich - better known as CATS - has tapped into the community's hopes and fears for the NDIS in a new, 15-minute documentary starring young people with disabilities, business owners, politicians and your average Joe on the street.

CATS CEO Katrina Johnson said although the NDIS would fund about 2% of the population, the other 98% of people would need to part of the systemic change required to make it effective.

"We took to the streets of Ipswich to see what people thought and what hopes and dreams the had for people with disabilities," Mrs Johnson said.

"What we found was a very obvious reaction that they want people with disabilities to be given opportunities to be a part of the general community.

"Business owners want people with disabilities to be part of the business in terms of paid employment of volunteering."

The documentary, which also includes unscripted opinions on the NDIS from people in the Ipswich CBD, was launched at the Barry Jones Auditorium this week.

Mrs Johnson said although there were concerns about the NDIS, she hoped the documentary would help promote better awareness about how the scheme could help the Ipswich community.

She said it served the dual purpose of giving her clients more confidence to be part of the community.

"A lot of people are fearful. The nuts and bolts of the NDIS are not simple; you've got to register and do a plan. There are a lot of unknowns," she said.

"The Ipswich roll-out is coming in July and the awareness we can raise will really help to prepare families so they know what they can ask for and expect from the scheme."

A trailer for the CATS documentary can be viewed at https://youtu.be/20ozO_hmuhE