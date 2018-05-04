CEO left in tears as disability service closes its doors

GONE: CATS founding CEO Katrina Johnson says the NDIS provided inadequate funding to clients, leading to her organisation's failure.

GONE: CATS founding CEO Katrina Johnson says the NDIS provided inadequate funding to clients, leading to her organisation's failure. Rob Williams

AN IPSWICH service catering for young people with a range of disabilities claims has been forced to close because of the shortcomings of the NDIS.

CATS founding CEO Katrina Johnson was in tears this week as she informed the QT of the 25-year-old service's closure on April 27.

The Community Access and Transition Service assisted young people with disabilities in their quest to find independence, employment, and integrate into society.

Their activities included work placement, social outings and live musical performances, but also involved changing the stigma surrounding disability.

"CATS Inc has been a successful and viable stalwart of Ipswich for the past 25 years," Mrs Johnson said in a statement this week.

"The organisation has worked with young people graduating from special school to give them confidence, life skills, self worth and a proud place in the Ipswich community.

"Many have undertaken further post-school courses, are active volunteers and members of the local workforce thanks to the skills and experience they have gained at CATS."

Mrs Johnson said the NDIS did not "financially recognise" CATS' work.

She said the problem was that CATS' 28 clients largely received funding only for "Core" services, rather than the "Capacity Building" service that CATS provided.

"We had a growing number of young people, but they were not given capacity building funding," she said.

The organisation quickly deteriorated from a growing and financially viable one before the NDIS, to a cost cutting, and ultimately doomed organisation afterwards.

"Over the past 12 months, we have done everything we can to keep our doors open. We made drastic cutbacks, have worked unpaid and have appealed to the funding bodies, but to no avail."

The devastated CEO said she would sorely miss the young people she'd helped for the past quarter of a century.

"A lot of the families have been with us a long time," she said.

"They've watched me grow up, get married and have kids. They've been part of my personal growth and taught me about giving and overcoming challenges."

Most of the young people who relied on CATS' services have been transitioned into alternative services. Many of the 15 staff have also found alternative employment within the industry. The NDIS has been contacted for comment.