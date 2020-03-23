Menu
Religion & Spirituality

Catholics go online at home for live streaming

by Alicia Nally
23rd Mar 2020 5:00 AM
CATHOLICS will hold a national day of prayer on Sunday as masses across the country were moved to online live streaming.

Cairns Bishop James Foley said measures had been put in place across the diocese but these would be "modified" as the situation unfolded.

The celebration of mass on Sundays and Saturday vigils were suspended until further notice.

"Priests will continue to celebrate mass (the mass for the people) on Sundays. However one or two laypeople may be asked to attend to form a congregation and to minister as readers," he said.

"For the time being, weekday parish masses may be celebrated as scheduled, with the current restrictions of numbers and precautions about social distancing, positioning/spacing ourselves are to be observed.

Bishop of Cairns James Foley at St Monica's Cathedral. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
"Technology allowing mass from the Cathedral or the chapel in the Bishop's House will be live-streamed on Sundays."

Any church celebration or event where more than 100 people are expected and proportionally fewer in smaller churches with one only person per pew, as a rule of thumb, should be cancelled or delayed, Bishop Foley said.

It was suggested a family member could be chosen to participate in a weekday mass and receive a package of consecrated hosts for other family members. Other religions across the Far North have implemented similar measures.

Originally published as Catholics go online at home for live streaming

