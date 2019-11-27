School teachers call off work ban after “lock out” threat

CATHOLIC schools teachers halted work bans yesterday, which the union said prevented "chaos" in classrooms across the state, following employers' threats of a "lock out".

Ten Ipswich schools and one in Laidley were authorised to take industrial action this month but members of the Independent Education Union of Australia - Queensland and Northern Territory voted to suspend work bans.

Union members voted to seek the assistance of the Fair Work Commission to facilitate collective bargaining negotiations under the New Approaches program.

Queensland's Catholic school employers confirmed a notice in accordance with section 471 (4) of the Fair Work Act would come into effect on Friday if an agreement couldn't be reached.

It states that any staff member participating in work bans is not required at work and will not be paid.

Teachers and employers are locked in a dispute over wage parity with state counterparts and an ever increasing workload.

Queensland Catholic school employers must agree to the mediation process for it to go ahead.

"In the face of the threats and intimidation by their employer, our members have put their schools and students first and suspended the action," IEUA-QNT branch secretary Terry Burke said.

"It should never be forgotten by school staff or parents of students in Queensland Catholic schools that the employers resorted to this kind of behaviour.

"Queensland Catholic school employers will forever have the shameful legacy as the first Catholic school employers in the country to threaten a lockout of their own staff."