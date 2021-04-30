Menu
Russell Gordon Haig Mathews has been charged with four counts of stalking.
News

Catholic conspiracy theorist in bail bid

Ross Irby
30th Apr 2021 11:30 AM
An outspoken freedom of speech advocate says being held in custody is causing him problems in defending police charges alleging he stalked three police officers and a senior registrar of the Ipswich court.

Russell Gordon Haig Mathews, 71, appeared from jail via video-link when the four charges of unlawful stalking were mentioned before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

The disability pensioner is known for the large signs erected in the front yard of his home on Brisbane Rd, Booval that are critical of the courts, politicians, and cite his belief that he is being targeted by a Catholic mafia conspiracy.

One charge states that he unlawfully stalked a senior court registrar between January 1 and February 2 this year; three relate to stalking police officers; contravening an order about information stored electronically; and failing to appear in court on December 11, 2020.

Mathews is representing himself to defend the charges.

Russell Gordon Haig Mathews with his dog Pyosik at Ipswich Court in 2019. Picture: Ross Irby
He is accused of calling the registrar, ‘a dumb corrupt Catholic’, and making a series of offensive personal attacks about the government worker on his website.

Mathews told the court he had received a brief of evidence from the Ipswich office of the Director of Public Prosecutions but it was missing some documents he considered to be important.

Magistrate David Shepherd said if he wished to cross-examine any witnesses in a committal hearing of his case that will determine whether sufficient evidence exists to stand trial, he must first notify the DPP.

Mathews said he did not know that and did not have a copy of the relevant legislation.

“It’s very difficult while I’m in here (jail) as I am disabled and that’s known to the court,” he said.

Political signs previously erected in front of the home of Russell Gordon Haig Mathews.
Mr Shepherd agreed Mathews was in a particularly difficult situation to be able to manage the matters and he asked DPP legal officer Andreas Galloway what his office’s attitude was to granting Mathews bail.

He said Mathews had been held in custody since February, and he did not yet know what the relevant penalties were if he was convicted of the offences.

Mr Galloway said he would have to make further inquiries.

“Do you wish to remake your bail applications,” Mr Shepherd said.

“Yes, of course,” Mathews responded.

Mr Shepherd said he would bring the matter on the following week but Mathews would have to identify a change in circumstances now existed since previously being refused bail.

The likely penalties if found guilty would also be a factor in any consideration of bail.

Mr Shepherd remanded him in custody with a bail application listed for next Wednesday.

Ipswich Queensland Times

