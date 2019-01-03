Menu
Cathay Pacific will honour the cut-price fares. Picture: Supplied
Travel

$22k first class flights sold for $966 by mistake

3rd Jan 2019 9:03 AM

A TICKETING error saw some lucky travellers snap up business and first-class tickets at staggering low prices during a New Year's Eve sale.

The return flights from Vietnam to New York offered by Cathay Pacific would usually set business and first-class passengers back about $22,000 but the sale saw the tickets start as low as $AU966 ($US675).

Travel blogger Gary Leff of View from the Wing, noted the amazing fare in a post but warned his readers to wait a few days before booking accommodation or other non-refundable travel arrangements.

 

"Since we don't know for certain how Cathay will feel about such a deep discount airfare sale, whether they might get seller's remorse, I'd wait a few days after buying additional travel," he wrote.

Luckily for those who took the chance, Cathay Pacific confirmed on Wednesday it would honour the fare for those who bought the tickets, even though the offer was made in error.

"Happy 2019 all, and to those who bought our good - VERY good surprise 'special' on New Year's Day," the airline tweeted.

"Yes - we made a mistake but we look forward to welcoming you on board with your ticket issued. Hope this will make your 2019 'special' too!"

Several thousand tickets are believed to have been sold at the heavily discounted price, according to the South China Morning Post, and it could cost the Hong Kong-based airline millions in lost earnings. The mistake has been blamed on human error.

