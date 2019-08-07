Category tips Ipswich to be ditched from Supercars calendar

STALLED negotiations continue to paint a bleak picture of the future of Supercars racing at Queensland Raceway.

Supercars management remains in talks with stakeholders about the event's future.

Many in the racing category tip Ipswich's event will be ditched in favour of Victoria's Winton event.

"We are still in discussions with all of our partners on the make-up of the 2020 calendar which we hope to finalise in the coming weeks," a spokesman for Supercars said.

"It's a work in progress so still too early to comment on individual events at this stage."

The State Government is expected to secure an agreement for the category to continue racing at Townsville and the Gold Coast.

LNP tourism spokesman David Crisafulli said Labor should "explain what events it intends to back".