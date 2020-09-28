Catch up on weekend club winners

GOLF

Sandy Gallop

Results September 26: Monthly Stableford Mug.

Mug Winner: A. De Lacey. T. Binnie - hole in one on the 8th.

A Grade: 1st D. Suthers 38pts, 2nd M. Waikato 36pts, 3rd J. Gardner 35pts ocb.

B Grade: 1st A. De Lacey 39pts ocb, 2nd J. Grabbe 39pts ocb, 3rd M. Neisler 39pts.

C Grade: 1st P. Doyle 38pts, 2nd L. Norris 37pts, 3rd T. Binnie 35pts ocb.

Ladies: 1st E. Kaatz 39pts, 2nd B. Scott 35pts ocb.

NTPS: 3rd B. Davies 26cm, 8th T. Binnie - in the hole, 11th D. West 100cm, 18th D. Verrall (3506) 180cm.

Approach: 7th S. Tunny 20cm, 14th J. Anderson 70cm 4.

Eagles: J. Gardner 6th, K. Luinstra 12th Albatross, L. Svensson 6th.

BRD: 31. PCC: 0.

September 23: Stableford Medley.

Winners Division 1: 1st A. Dern 40 pts; 2nd G. Paul 39 pts; 3rd M. Cufi 38pts ocb.

Winners Division 2: 1st S.Mahoney 42 pts; 2nd B. French 41 pts; 3rd B. Mathers 40pts.

NTP: 3rd R. McLeod 153 cms; 8th P. Solomon 170cm; 18th P. Dixon 92cm.

Approach: 2nd J. de Beer In the hole.

Eagles Nest: J. de Beer. BRD to 32 pts.

Rosewood

Results September 26: Single Stroke.

Winners: Men: Div 1: D Mallett 75/67. Div 2: J Demmery 92/71, Ladies: L Sheraton 97/71.

R/Up: Men: Div 1: R Hunter 84/70 ocb. Div 2: J Hunter 97/73 ocb, Ladies: E Nelson 85/75.

Run Down: To 75.

Hole in one: R Johnson (15th hole).

Championship results: Gross - A Grade: D Green (Club Champion).

B Grade: J Comp.

C Grade: B Mathers.

Ladies: E Nelson.

Nett: A Grade - D Russell. B Grade: P Johnston. C Grade: F Akes.

Ladies: M Gibson.

September 22: Ladies Tuesday Championships results.

1st Division: Gross Carol McKenzie 365, Nett Mary Gibson 290.

2nd Division: Gross Janelle Browning 414, Nett Margaret Morton 298.

Stableford daily event winner: M Gibson 38 pts OCB. Runner-up: M Morton 38pts.

BRD: J Browning 34, S Erith 33, D Smith 32, P Brown 32, D Pearson 32 and C McKenzie 32.

NTP: No 2 M Gibson 21cm, No 9 M Gibson 131cm, No 11 M Gibson In Hole, No 15 S Heise 218cm.

SHOOTING

Ipswich & District Rifle Club Inc

September 26: A double 600 metre shoot was attended by 21 members and four visitors.

A Grade: Ray Mortimer 102.06 (5) 107.06; Andrew Mayfield 101.08 (1) 102.08; Rob Rush 96.07 (2) 98.07; Tony Logan 94.02 (4) 98.02; Tim Boase 94.06 (3) 97.06; Ken Lobwein 86.04 (10) 96.04.

B Grade: Glenn Rush 101.04 (4) 105.04; David Nicol 98.04 (7) 105.04; Shane Osborne 96.04 (8) 104.04; Gary Morrison 98.03 (3) 101.03; John Kippen 86.01 (9) 95.01.

F Standard: Glenn Rush 121.08 (2) 123.08; Lincoln Theuerkauf 114.06 (8) 122.06; Damien Tansley 115.02 (7) 122.02; Rebecca Pook 101.01 (20) 121.01; Ivor Davidson 113.01 (5). 118.01; Noel Davies 97.00 (15) 112.00; William Long 90.00 (12) 102.00; Leslie Austen 100.02 (-) 100.02; Peter Jones 87.01 (-) 87.01.

F Open: Damien Tansley 122.07 (-) 122.07; Brett Long 106.04 (11) 117.04; Lana Mayfield 108.01 (9) 117.01.

Visitors: Bryce Gibbins (TR) 92.5; cassie bell (FO) 71.0; Danny Smith (FS) 57.0; Mark Kruger (FS) 97.3.

Next week: 300 metres 1pm start.