CATCH UP: Top five stories you might have missed
FROM outrage at forced dog inspections to some of Ipswich's surprising crime-riddled areas, here are our top five stories, as read by you, from the past week.
FORCED DOG INSPECTIONS - YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED
FOLLOWING Somerset Regional Council's plan to carry out an inspection program for unregistered dogs, members of the community have been left outraged.
FIRST LOOK: DESIGNS FOR SPRINGFIELD'S $44 MILLION CAR PARK REVEALED
COMMUTERS have finally had their first look at a $44.5 million carpark tipped to ease the battle for Springfield rail travellers.
REVEALED: IPSWICH'S SURPRISING CRIME-RIDDLED AREAS
RESIDENTS may think they're safe while popping to the shops to pick up some sundries, however latest statistics from Queensland Police show differently.
ABDUCTION, EXTORTION: "THIS IS THE UNDERBELLY OF IPSWICH"
THE trial of Van Dat Vu, who has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, deprivation of liberty, extortion and the unlawful use of vehicles, began in Ipswich District Court last Monday.
DODGY TICKET RE-SELLER CHARGING BIG BUCKS FOR IPSWICH SHOWS
A QUESTIONABLE ticket reseller is targeting Ipswich events with punters warned to only buy direct from official venues.
And that's it - you're up to date on the week's biggest stories.
