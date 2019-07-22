CATCH UP: Top five stories you might have missed

FROM outrage at forced dog inspections to some of Ipswich's surprising crime-riddled areas, here are our top five stories, as read by you, from the past week.

FORCED DOG INSPECTIONS - YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Generic photo of a dog lead. Stephanie Deissner

FOLLOWING Somerset Regional Council's plan to carry out an inspection program for unregistered dogs, members of the community have been left outraged.

FIRST LOOK: DESIGNS FOR SPRINGFIELD'S $44 MILLION CAR PARK REVEALED

Cars parked outside of designated spaces at Springfield Central Station on Wednesday morning. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times Rob Williams

COMMUTERS have finally had their first look at a $44.5 million carpark tipped to ease the battle for Springfield rail travellers.

REVEALED: IPSWICH'S SURPRISING CRIME-RIDDLED AREAS

Generic Thinkstock image of youth crime - hand cuffs teenager under arrest.

RESIDENTS may think they're safe while popping to the shops to pick up some sundries, however latest statistics from Queensland Police show differently.

ABDUCTION, EXTORTION: "THIS IS THE UNDERBELLY OF IPSWICH"

A woman appeared in an Ipswich court to describe a terrifying ordeal of being abducted, assaulted, tied up with tape and thrown in a locked shipping container overnight.

THE trial of Van Dat Vu, who has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, deprivation of liberty, extortion and the unlawful use of vehicles, began in Ipswich District Court last Monday.

DODGY TICKET RE-SELLER CHARGING BIG BUCKS FOR IPSWICH SHOWS

Tickets for shows at the Ipswich Civic Centre should only be bought on the official site. Contributed

A QUESTIONABLE ticket reseller is targeting Ipswich events with punters warned to only buy direct from official venues.

