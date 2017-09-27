27°
Catch the NRL footy finals on the big screen

Joshua Addo-Carr of the Storm looks for a gap in the Cowboys defence during the Round 22 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Melbourne Storm at 1300SMILES Stadium in Townsville, Friday, August 4, 2017. (AAP Image/Michael Chambers)
Joshua Addo-Carr of the Storm looks for a gap in the Cowboys defence during the Round 22 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Melbourne Storm at 1300SMILES Stadium in Townsville, Friday, August 4, 2017. (AAP Image/Michael Chambers)
Myjanne Jensen
IF YOU can't make it to Sydney this weekend then Robelle Domain Parklands is offering the next best thing, screening the NRL footy finals live on the big screen.

Bring the family along to the free event which will kick off at midday on Sunday and will include the Holden Cup and State Championships before airing the 2017 Telstra Premiership Grand Final between Melbourne Storm and North Queensland Cowboys at Sydney's ANZ Stadium.

Event participants can also enjoy the game with a cold beverage purchased at the licensed Robelle Domain Cafe or kick the footy around with the kids on the oval.

For many the event is a cheaper alternative to the expensive journey south, with flight operators recently coming under fire for unfair travel prices.

40,000 fans from Queensland and Victoria are expected to make the trip to Sydney for the game, with Queenslanders looking to pay in some cases more than $1000 for return flights from Townsville.

Official kick-off time is 7:15pm and will be broadcast live on Channel 9.

For more information about the Robelle Domain Parklands NRL Grand Final Day event, visit the Facebook event page.

